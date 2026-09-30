The Ocean City Police Department Releases the 2026 Country Calling Information Toolkit

The Ocean City Police Department has released the 2026 Country Calling Information Toolkit.

Inside the toolkit, you will find:

Updated festival details

Transportation guidance and parking information

Traffic and road closure updates

Event timeline

Frequently Asked Questions to assist before and during the event

New this year is the “No Drone Zone”. This temporary flight restriction is being implemented to prevent unsafe or unlawful drone activity and protect festivalgoers, residents, businesses, and the community. The OCPD encourages overnight accommodations to print the “No Drone Zone” flyer to display at or near their check-in counters. This will help us reach incoming visitors who may have brought a drone.

The department also asks you to share this resource with residents, staff, friends, and family who may benefit from the information.

2026 Country Calling Tool Kit