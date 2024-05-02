The Office of the Marijuana Commissioner Publishes Official Proposed Regulations

The Office of Marijuana Commissioner (OMC) is inviting stakeholders and interested parties to review and comment on the regulations that will control the State regulated adult-use recreational marijuana industry in Delaware. The OMC pursuant to the Administrative Procedures Act, Chapter 101 of Title 29, has published the official proposed regulation in the Delaware Register of Regulations on May 1st.

Proposed Regulations (delaware.gov)

The Delaware Marijuana Control Act, 4Del. C. Chapter 13 legalized the use of recreational marijuana for individuals 21 and older. OMC has the responsibility to adopt rules and regulations necessary for the implementation of this law.

The Formal Comment Period on the OMC website omc.delaware.gov will close on May 31st. All comments must be emailed to OMC@delaware.gov. Once this formal feedback has been collected, considered, and appropriate revisions are made in response to the feedback, the OMC will begin the formal rulemaking process for the final regulation.