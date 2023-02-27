The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park to Close Wednesday for Beachnesting Season

Piping Plover nest / Image courtesy DNREC/Photo: Henrietta Bellman

On Wednesday, The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park – including a stretch of ocean and bay beach will be closed by DNREC for beachnesting season. The Point has closed for much of the spring and summer since 1993 for the benefit of threatened and endangered beachnesters and migratory shorebirds – like the piping plover, oystercatchers and other species.

The ocean side will reopen to the public on September 1st, but the bayside beach will remain closed until October 1st for birds that are migrating south for the winter.