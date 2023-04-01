The Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4/1/23

The weather just will not give us a break. The air and the water have been cold, but we may be out of this pattern by next week.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa reported decent white perch action on bloodworms from Augustine Beach to Port Penn. A few small rockfish with the occasional keeper over the 28-inch minimum size have been caught on frozen bunker.

From Lewes Harbour Marina we learned that on the few good weather days private boats have been fishing Site 11 and catching tog. Green crabs have been the bait of choice for these fish.

Taylored Tackle in Seaford checked in a beautiful largemouth bass caught by Ronald Littleton. It weighed 7.15-pounds and was taken and released in Chipman’s Pond.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.