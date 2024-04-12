The Talk of Demarva is looking for Marketing Consultants!

Did you get up this morning, excited to go to work? Do you want to make a
difference? Do you want to learn new things every day? Would you like the
opportunity to move up in the company? Or are you stuck in a job that is
going nowhere? If so, this could be a very important message for you. Get a
pencil and write this down. You are resourceful, dependable, you have energy
intuition and initiative. You love to help others solve their problems.
Wouldn’t it be nice to work for a company that rewards your efforts? A
career with the potential to make a very good living? If this is you,
then we have a place for you at the Talk of Delmarva. If you want a great
opportunity to help the businesses of Delmarva grow, in and around the Salisbury
area and solve their problems with solutions, we want to talk to you!
The talk of Delmarva is rapidly growing and adding amazing people like you
to our marketing team. We offer a nice benefit package. Not to mention, a fun
and exciting place to work. Are you ready? What are you waiting for? Send your
resume to growing@wgmd.com
. We can’t wait to talk to you. The Talk of Delmarva is an equal opportunity employer.