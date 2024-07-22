Thinking of Bringing Your Dog to the Rehoboth Boardwalk or Beach? Don’t!

This is “T.A.” who was visiting last week from West Falls Church, Virginia. He became the 34th dog person to receive a fine for bringing his dog on the beach or boardwalk since May. His four-year-old Chihuahua got him a $25 ticket around 7:15 p.m. last Tuesday at Grenoble Place.

In June alone, Rehoboth Beach police issued 22 similar dog citations. So far in July, there have only been 10 written.

“I’m really shocked and it’s 99 degrees outside. So walking the dog on the asphalt is just devastating,” T.A. stated. “It’s very hard to breathe. So this is the best place to walk with a dog,” he added. He asked the officer if it would be ok if he carried his dog on the boardwalk but was told he couldn’t do that either. He did say an officer a couple of 100 meters away had warned him. He stated he was going to take his dog to his car and he was cited as he continued along the boardwalk.

“Next time we will leave her at home,” he added.

The police department is caught in the middle of what to do about the dogs on the beach and boardwalk having to deal with recent resident complaints.

Chief Keith Banks provided this response concerning these ongoing dog complaints:

In the beginning of this summer season, the Department received a number of complaints concerning animals to include dogs on the beach and boardwalk, and dogs off leashes. We always respond to calls for service and attempt to address concerns brought to our attention, particularly those that are violations of the law. In doing so, our officers have discretion on how to handle a particular violation, whether it be a warning or by issuing a citation. When warnings no longer have the intended effect of gaining compliance with the law, a citation may be the only way to proceed.

In response to the complaints, we have been utilizing our ATV on the beach in the early mornings before there are large crowds. We also addressed the City’s southern boundary with groups of people entering the beach at the end of Prospect Street. Those groups were still in City Limits being north of Penn Street. We advised them of the boundaries and further explained that taking dogs onto the beach at Prospect Street would still be a violation even if they were moving further south. There have been a few complaints from outside our jurisdiction of people entering private property to go onto the unincorporated section of beach south of town. Unfortunately, we are not in a position to handle minor complaints in another agency’s jurisdiction without their expressed request through mutual aid.

At times, it may seem like our officers are not addressing dog violations, seemingly to pass by a dog and its owner. It is difficult to know without specifically asking at each instance if that officer may have already spoken to that owner, only to discover that the dog is a service animal. Even if an onlooker observes perceived inaction, they may not be aware whether that officer has been contacted by another officer advising the dog is a service animal.

I don’t want to suggest that animals on the beach and boardwalk are a complicated issue, but it certainly is nuanced. While the law is clear, there are many who disagree with the law, still others who disagree with the level of enforcement, and staunch supporters of the law who believe the issue is black and white. It is sometimes a balancing act to make sure that we are enforcing the law, while still creating an environment that is welcoming to our residents and visitors.