Third Person Arrested in Child Sexual Abuse Case in Wicomico County

Another arrest has been made in connection with child sexual abuse cases in Wicomico County. An additional victim identified the person who abused him as Alonzo Leon Parker Jr. who now faces several charges including multiple counts of 3rd and 4th degree sexual offense. The other two who have been charged with the sexual abuse of another victim–Jessie Lee Scott and Major Leslie Purnell Sr.–continue to be held at the Wicomico County Detention Center. Parker has been released after posting a $25,000 bond set by a District Court Judge. According to details from the investigation, all three were affiliated for several years with New Dimension Family Ministries on Jersey Road in Salisbury, and in that capacity, they routinely had access to minor children. Anyone with information related to this investigation or other potential crimes should contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 410-548-4898.