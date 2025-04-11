This is Delaware Coastal Running Festival Weekend in Rehoboth Beach & Dewey Beach

The Delaware Coastal Running Festival is this weekend in Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach. The 5K run is Saturday morning at 9 in Dewey Beach – starting and ending at the at the Dewey Beach Lions Club and mostly on bayside roads. On Sunday are the remainder of the races – the Marathon begins at 7am, the 9-K Walk-Run at 7:20am and the Half Marathon begins at 7:40am and the Challenge races – all begin and end on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk at Rehoboth Avenue. A portion of each race will take place on local roads north of Rehoboth Avenue. The Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.



DELAWARE COASTAL RUNNING FESTIVAL INFORMATION