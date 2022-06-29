This is Why Louisiana Environmentalists Have Arrived in Rehoboth

A group of environmental activists came to the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand early Tuesday afternoon to express their concerns regarding the fossil fuel industry which is proposing to build new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals along the Louisiana coast.

“We have traveled over 1500 miles to be here for a very, very important reason and that is to defend our beautiful coasts and to keep it as beautiful as the beach here in Rehoboth is,” says Anne Rolfes, the Louisiana Bucket Brigade’s director.

Why would a group from Louisiana come to Rehoboth Beach to express its environmental concerns? “Because there are a lot of federal officials — including our president — who hang out here,” she pointed out.

The group warns that the corporations want to build a dozen or more gas export facilities the size of football stadiums or even larger along the Louisiana coast. And they ask, would that be tolerated in Rehoboth?

The group is staying in town and plans to be active here through Labor Day. “We’re going to be out just in the streets talking to people to engage them… We have events planned to engage people to get them to send letters to FERC [Federal Energy Regulatory Commission] and President Biden,” Rolfes said.

“You’re going to be seeing a lot of us this summer with the Defend Louisiana T-shirts,” she added.

Lynne Coan, Rehoboth Beach spokeswoman, says the Louisiana Bucket Brigade obtained a special event permit from the city for use of the bandstand for the press conference. The cost to them was $50 for the application fee plus a minimum $200 bandstand usage fee.