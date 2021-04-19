Thousands Of Chickens Perish In Poultry House Fire

A poultry house fire in Somerset County is under investigation.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says about 27,000 birds were killed in Sunday morning’s blaze on Freedomtown Road in Crisfield at a 50-by-500-foot poultry house. It took firefighters more than two hours to bring the fire under control. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

The cause is under investigation, but a propane heating system has not been ruled out as a possible cause. Smoke alarms were not present, but the fire alarm system was present and activated.

The owner of the chicken house discovered the fire. No people were injured.