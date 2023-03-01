Threats Made Against Caroline County Circuit Court Judges

An investigation into threats that were made against two Caroline County Circuit Court judges has led to the arrest of a Cambridge, Maryland man. During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Larry Zeigler posted live streamed videos to his social media page via Facebook threatening the lives of the Circuit Court Judges because he was not happy with a child custody case before the court. Zeigler was arrested in Cambridge and has been charged with four counts of threatening a State Official. He is now at the Caroline County Detention Center without bond.