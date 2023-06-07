Threats Made on Facetime Leads to Arrest of Glen Burnie Resident; Lockdown Protocol at UMD Shore Medical Center

A 44-year-old Glen Burnie resident has been arrested for displaying a handgun on Facetime and threatening the lives of two individuals. A valid protection order through Caroline County existed between one of the individuals and Martin Jay Coleman. Police yesterday had responded to Washington St. at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, in reference to a report the protection order was violated. During this investigation, authorities determined that Coleman was not in the Easton area during the time the threat was made nor throughout the duration of the investigation. Out of an abundance of caution, University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton went into a lockdown protocol, which was lifted upon notification of Coleman’s arrest. Coleman was transported to the Talbot County Detention Center to await a hearing before the District Court Commissioner. Coleman faces Violation of Protective Order and Harassment charges.