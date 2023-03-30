Three Adults Displaced; Over 20 Animals Believed Dead After House Fire in Newark, MD

The American Red Cross has provided assistance for three adults who lived in a house that caught fire on Croppers Island Road in Newark, Maryland late yesterday morning. The blaze is considered accidental, according to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office. A portable heating appliance caused the blaze. No human injuries or deaths occurred, but they believe over 20 animals died in the fire. Upon arrival, crews experienced significant fire conditions throughout the two-story single-family home.

Early into the incident, a firefighter fell through the 2nd floor, and the building partially collapsed–leading to an evacuation order of interior crews. Ocean City, Showell, Berlin, Stockton, Powellville, and Willards fire departments assisted, and firefighters spent 4 and a half hours on scene bringing the fire under control. They flowed an estimated 50,000 plus gallons of water as they battled the blaze.