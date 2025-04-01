Three Alarm Fire in Cambridge Ruled Accidental

Firefighters from the Rescue Fire Company in Cambridge were called for a structure fire on Cordtown Road in Cambridge just before noon on Tuesday. Fire officials say the fire was discovered by an employee at Threesome Auto Salvage and went to three alarms before being placed under control after about 45 minutes. State Fire Marshal investigators say the fire was accidental and began in a garage bay – the result of dismantling a junk automobile.

Damage is estimated at $180,000.