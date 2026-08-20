Three Alleged Members of Wilmington-Based Gang Charged with Federal Robbery Offense

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging three Delaware men with Hobbs Act robbery. Nineteen-year-old Jerome Pegram of Newark, 22-year-old Damire Lee of Wilmington and 19-year-old Jeremiah Cunningham of Wilmington are accused of being members of the Wilmington-based 6ixers gang. Prosecutors say the three allegedly robbed a person at a house party in Dover in March, striking the victim with firearms and their fists before using the victim’s phone to transfer money to themselves. Each faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted. U.S. Attorney Benjamin L. Wallace and Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul of the FBI Baltimore Field Office made the announcement. The case was investigated by the FBI’s Delaware Violent Crime and Safe Streets Task Force and Dover Police.