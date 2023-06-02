Three Arrested after 4-Month Drug Investigation in Dagsboro

Three men were arrested at a residence in Dagsboro Thursday after a search warrant was executed by the Sussex County Drug Unit. An investigation into drug sales from an East Diamond Drive home began four months ago. As detectives approached the property Thursday a Tahoe drove away from the house. State Police stopped the Tahoe and arrested 34 year old Clarence Mobley of Millsboro. At the residence police arrested 41 year old Wilbert Perkins of Dagsboro in the driveway. And in the backyard police located 28 year old Devontay Jones of Dagsboro. All three were found with varying amounts of crack cocaine and suspected heroin – and a search of the property turned up two shotguns that Jones had access to, but is prohibited from possessing.

Clarence Mobley

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

Mobley was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $107,200 cash bond.

Wilbert Perkins

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

Perkins was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $21,400 secured bond.

Devontay Jones

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

Jones was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $81,200 cash bond.