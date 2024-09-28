Three Arrested After Friday Morning Burglary & Chase from Lewes to Ellendale; 4th Suspect not Located

Delaware State Police have arrested three men after an early Friday morning pursuit from Lewes to Ellendale. Police spotted a Honda CRV swerving in northbound Coastal Highway near Westcoats Road, but the driver sped off when troopers tried to pull the vehicle over. Police then learned of a burglar alarm at Chic at the Beach on Coastal Highway in Lewes, where four unknown suspects in a black Honda CRV forced entry and stole merchandise. During the pursuit the driver of the Honda, later identified as 20 year old Ilon Melson of Washington, DC, eventually crashed into an unoccupied vehicle at a residence on Ponder Road in Ellendale. Melson was arrested, two others ran from the scene, but were arrested.

Police are still working to identify and locate the fourth suspect.

During the investigation, troopers observed stolen merchandise from the business in the Honda.

Melson and 34 year old Richard Francis of Hanover, MD, were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries they received as a result of the crash. After Melson was released from the hospital he, as well as 20 year old Marcus Gallmon of Washington, DC, were taken to Troop 7 where they were charged with multiple crimes. Francis remains hospitalized and in the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction.

Richard Francis (No Photo Available) was charged with the crimes listed below:



Burglary 3 rd Degree (Felony)

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Theft over $1,500 (Felony)

Criminal Mischief over $5,000 (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Francis was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and is in the custody of the Department of Correction on a $30,000 cash bond.

Marcus Gallmon was charged with the crimes listed below:

Burglary 3 rd Degree (Felony)

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Theft over $1,500 (Felony)

Criminal Mischief over $5,000 (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Gallmon was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $30,000 cash bond.

Ilon Melson was charged with the crimes listed below:

Burglary 3 rd Degree (Felony)

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Theft over $1,500 (Felony)

Criminal Mischief over $5,000 (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Additional Traffic Charges are Pending

Melson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $30,000 cash bond.