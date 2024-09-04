Three Arrested After Road Rage Incident in Queen Anne’s County
Three people have been arrested and charged following a road rage incident in Queen Anne’s County. According to the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff, on the evening of August 24th, two vehicles were seen speeding and ramming each other on 301 Northbound near Warrington Farm Lane, prompting a traffic stop on one vehicle and a BOLO on the other. The driver of the first vehicle–28-year-old Kyran Steger of Queenstown, Maryland, reported an assault and theft of his phone at Fallen Horse Circle, where the incident began. Deputy Lawler later stopped the second vehicle on Rt. 213, identifying the driver as 20-year-old Ja’sy Anthony Nichols-Roberts of Cambridge and passenger–20-year-old A’Bravi-Yon T’yro De’Angelo Todd also of Cambridge. A search of the vehicle, consented to by the driver, revealed scales, packaging materials, and illegal amounts of marijuana. After reviewing surveillance footage, all involved parties were arrested and charged.
Additional Information from the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff