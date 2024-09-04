Three Arrested After Road Rage Incident in Queen Anne’s County

Three people have been arrested and charged following a road rage incident in Queen Anne’s County. According to the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff, on the evening of August 24th, two vehicles were seen speeding and ramming each other on 301 Northbound near Warrington Farm Lane, prompting a traffic stop on one vehicle and a BOLO on the other. The driver of the first vehicle–28-year-old Kyran Steger of Queenstown, Maryland, reported an assault and theft of his phone at Fallen Horse Circle, where the incident began. Deputy Lawler later stopped the second vehicle on Rt. 213, identifying the driver as 20-year-old Ja’sy Anthony Nichols-Roberts of Cambridge and passenger–20-year-old A’Bravi-Yon T’yro De’Angelo Todd also of Cambridge. A search of the vehicle, consented to by the driver, revealed scales, packaging materials, and illegal amounts of marijuana. After reviewing surveillance footage, all involved parties were arrested and charged.

Additional Information from the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff

Charges: 𝐊𝐲𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐫, 28, of Queenstown, MD (Vehicle One) • Assault, First Degree • Assault, Second Degree • Failure to Control Vehicle Speed on Highway to Avoid Collision • Aggressive Driving • Reckless Driving Vehicle in Wanton and Willful Disregard for Safety of Persons and Property • Negligent Driving Vehicle in Careless and Imprudent Manner Endangering Property, Life and Person

𝐉𝐚’𝐬𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐲 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐬-𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬, 20, of Cambridge, MD (Vehicle Two) • CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute • CDS Possession Paraphernalia • CDS Possession, Cannabis Over 10 Grams • Driving / Attempting to Drive Motor Vehicle on Highway without Required License and Authorization

𝐀’𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐢-𝐘𝐨𝐧 𝐓’𝐲𝐫𝐨 𝐃𝐞’𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐝, 20, of Cambridge, MD (Vehicle Two) • CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute • CDS Possession Paraphernalia • CDS Possession, Cannabis Over 10 Grams