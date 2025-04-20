Three Arrested after Shooting Incident and Vehicle Pursuit in Dover

Dover Police were called to Barrister Place and South Little Creek Road just before 8am Saturday for a report of a shooting. Police learned that two victims – aged 14 and 15 were walking through a parking lot when a Kia pulled in and four black males wearing all black and black masks got out – one was armed with a handgun and pointed it at the victims and fired in their direction – and then the four drove off. No one was injured.

The Kia, which was stolen from Camden, was later found abandoned in a car dealership parking lot in Goldsboro, Maryland – where the suspects stole a black Elantra which was spotted by Dover Police around 4:30pm. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects drove off leading police through Dover and Camden before ending on Willow Grove Road at Mahan Corner Road.

Police arrested 18 year old Leslie McGuire and two juveniles – aged 15 and 16 – all from Dover. A revolver was located in the car. All three suspects are wanted by various police agencies for vehicle theft.

The three suspects were transported to Dover Police Department where they were processed and arraigned.

It was learned that the suspects were all wanted by Delaware City Police Department for Motor Vehicle Theft. Additionally McGuire and the 16-year-old were wanted by the Delaware State Police on Motor Vehicle Theft charges. McGuire was also wanted by the Dover Police Department for Motor Vehicle Theft.

Leslie McGuire was committed to SCI on $47,000 cash bail on the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)

Reckless Endangering First Degree (2x)

Aggravated Menacing

Illegal Gang Participation

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500

Conspiracy Second Degree

The 16-year-old male was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on $25,0000 secured bail on the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)

Reckless Endangering First Degree (2x)

Aggravated Menacing

Illegal Gang Participation

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500

Conspiracy Second Degree

The 15-year-old male was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on $26,000 secured bail on the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)

Reckless Endangering First Degree (2x)

Aggravated Menacing

Illegal Gang Participation

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500

Conspiracy Second Degree

The Dover Police Department would like to thank the Delaware State Police Troop 3 and Delaware State Police Aviation for their assistance in tracking and locating the suspects.