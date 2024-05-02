Three Arrested After Two Victims Shot At, Assaulted in Eden, MD

Three individuals have been arrested after an incident yesterday on McGrath Road in Eden, Maryland. At just before 4 p.m., deputies with the Worcester County Sheriff’s office responded to that area to assist the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office with finding someone who fled from a motor vehicle crash. Deputies learned that two victims had been assaulted and that shots were fired at them from a nearby home. A perimeter was established, and verbal commands were issued to the individuals within the residence. The three then came out and were detained. As a result, 44-year-old Benjamin Pennewell of Eden faces assault and firearms related charges along with reckless endangerment, 19-year-old James William Savage faces a charge of second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property. Both Pennewell and Savage were held in the Worcester County Jail with bond denied. 51-year-old Lisa Renee Savage of Eden was arrested and charged with one count of malicious destruction of property and was released on her own recognizance by the Commissioner. Detectives from the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation responded and assisted with the investigation.