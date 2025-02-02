Three Arrested by Laurel Police on Drug & Weapons Charges after Traffic Stop

Laurel Police spotted a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Georgetown Road and conducted a traffic stop. While talking with the driver, 18 year old Marcus Lockwood of Bridgeville, police learned one passenger, 18 year old Isaiah Lecates of Dagsboro, was wanted on an active warrant. All three occupants were ordered out of the car and during a search of the vehicle police located a large capacity magazine, marijuana and a scale.

A search of the occupants was also done and the other passenger, 39 year old Jacqueline Perkins of Laurel was in possession of a loaded 9mm firearm – later found to be stolen.

A second firearm was found under the driver’s seat long with additional ammunition and alcoholic beverages.

All three subjects were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #3.



Isaiah Lecates was charged with: Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine (Class E Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Class D Felony)

Possession of Personal Use Marijuana Under 21 (Civil Violation)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Marijuana Related (Civil Violation)

Lecates was remanded to the custody of Sussex Correctional Institute after failing to post $15,000 secure bond.

Marcus Lockwood was charged with: Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine (Class E Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm (Class D Felony)

Possession of Personal Use Marijuana Under 21 (Civil Violation)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Marijuana Related (Civil Violation)

Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol (Civil Violation)

Speeding in Excess of a 25MPH in a Residential District (Violation)