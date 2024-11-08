Three Arrested during Warrant Search at Rehoboth Beach Hotel Room

Three people have been arrested by Delaware State Police after a search warrant was served at a Rehoboth Beach hotel on Tuesday. The Sussex County Drug Unit and Sussex County Governor’s Task Force went into a room at the Rodeway Inn on Coastal Highway on Tuesday following an investigation into drug distribution from the hotel room by 49 year old Eric Howell of Rehoboth Beach. Howell was arrested as well as two others found in the room – 32 year old Trevor Harmon of Lewes and 23 year old Elizabeth Hone of Rockville, MD.

During a search of the three suspects, the hotel room and Howell’s vehicle police located the following:

Approximately 11.78 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 0.15 grams of heroin

$310.00 in suspected drug proceeds

Digital scales

Howell is charged with the following offenses:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts

Howell was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and is being held at SCI in default of a $34,500 secured bond.

Harmon is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and 2nd degree conspiracy and was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 is at SCI in default of a $2500 secured bond.

Hone is charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and 2nd degree conspiracy and is free on a $5000 unsecured bond.