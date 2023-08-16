Three Arrested Following Drug Investigation in Dover

Three individuals have been arrested following an investigation into the illegal sale of drugs at a home on Halsey Road in Dover. As a result of the search warrant, officers located a 16-gauge shotgun, .380 ammunition, 1.2 grams of crack cocaine, 27.6 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and stolen mail/credit cards. In addition, during the week of July 11th, a credit card was used unlawfully at two locations in Dover to purchase merchandise. Through this investigation, it was determined that one of the three arrested was responsible for using the credit card and had dyed her since being photographed at Best Buy. 53-year-old Brian Ridgeway, 33-year-old Anthony Bray, and 24-year-old Jasmine Pearson– all of Dover–face weapons and drug charges. Ridgeway is at SCI on $3,000 cash bail, Bray is at SCI on $130,200 secured bail, and Pearson was released on her own recognizance.

Anthony Bray

Brian Ridgeway

Jasmine Pearson