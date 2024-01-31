Three Arrested Following Firearm Investigation/ Search Warrant

Dover Police have arrested three individuals following a firearms investigation and search warrant yesterday evening. Police made the arrests in the parking lot of Bally’s Hotel and Casino. During a search of the vehicle they were in, officers located three Polymer 80 9mm handguns concealed and over 1,000 grams of marijuana. Following the stop, Officers conducted a stop on Stevenson Drive at a home in connection with this investigation. As a result of the search warrant, officers located multiple firearm parts. 19-year-old Antonio Goicuria of Dover and 20-year-old William Friends of Felton were each charged with Carrying a Concealed Firearm, and 26-year-old Sameer Dover of Bear faces multiple drug charges. Goicuria was also charged with 3 Counts of -Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited. Goicuria and Dover are at SCI on $12,600 secured bail and $2,700 secured bail respectively, while Friends was released on $2,500 unsecured bail.

Additional Information from Dover Police:

The suspects were transported to Dover Police Department where they were processed and arraigned.

Goicuria was committed to SCI on $12,600 secured bail on the following charges:

-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm (2x)

-Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (3x)

-Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine(Civil Violation)

Friends was released on $2,500 unsecured bail on the following charge:

-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm

Dover was committed to SCI on $2,700 secured bail on the following charges:

-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

-Possess/Consumer Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity

-Possession of a Drug Paraphernalia Marijuana Related (Civil Violation)

Antonio Goicuria

William Friend

Sameer Dover