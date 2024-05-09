Three Arrested Following Shooting in Ellendale, Detectives Ask for Help Finding 21-Year-Old Ellendale Man

Delaware State Police detectives have arrested 20-year-old Isaiah Yunas of Ellendale, Delaware, and two teenagers for multiple charges following a shooting in Ellendale early yesterday morning. On May 8th at about 12:30 a.m., troopers responded to a home on South Old State Road in Ellendale for a disorderly incident. While responding, troopers were told that shots had been fired at the same location. When troopers arrived, they found a woman had been shot in the leg. During the investigation, they learned a gray SUV stopped in the road, the occupants argued with people in the backyard of the house and fired shots at them, hitting the woman and the house. There were several people in the house, including a child. Troopers located the SUV and the individuals a short time later. Police arrested Isaiah Yunas, and two 17-year-olds were arrested. The victim was treated and released from a local hospital for her injuries. Detectives are working to locate 21-year-old Marcus Yunas of Ellendale for his involvement in the incident.

Marcus Yunas

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

Isaiah Yunas was arrested and taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $46,000 secured bond.

Isaiah Yunas

List of Charges:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Reckless Endangering 1 st Degree (Felony) – 6 counts

Degree (Felony) – 6 counts Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Criminal Mischief under $1,000

A 17-year-old was taken to Troop 7, charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Family Court, and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $50,500 secured bond.

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Reckless Endangering 1 st Degree (Felony) – 6 counts

Degree (Felony) – 6 counts Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Criminal Mischief under $1,000

A 17-year-old was taken to Troop 7, charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Family Court, and released to the custody of a parent.

Reckless Endangering 1 st Degree (Felony) – 6 counts

Degree (Felony) – 6 counts Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Criminal Mischief under $1,000

Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations continues to investigate this incident. If anyone has information of the whereabouts of the suspect to call 9-1-1. Detectives are also asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective K. Haley by calling (302) 752-3810. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.