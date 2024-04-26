Three Arrested For Robbery In Village of Westover in Dover

Dover Police have arrested 20 year old John Gregory and two 17 year old black males after a robbery Wednesday night in the area of Village of Westover Apartments. Police were advised that the suspects were in a black Durango that had left the area. Police located the Durango and attempted a traffic stop in the area of the Liberty Court Apartments, but the vehicle didn’t stop and turned onto Harmony Lane and sped off. At a dead end three suspects, who have not been identified, ran off on foot. Gregory and the two 17 year olds remained in the Durango and were arrested. Police checked the area where the suspects ran and located a handgun. Police learned the victim was robbed at gunpoint.

The three suspects were taken back to Dover Police Department where they were processed and arraigned.

The first 17 year old of Dover is charged with the following offenses:

Robbery First Degree

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited

Conspiracy Second Degree

The first 17 year old was committed to Stevenson House Correctional Facility on $25,000 secured bond

The second 17 year old from Dover is charged with the following offenses:

Robbery First Degree

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited

Conspiracy Second Degree

The second 17 year old was committed to Stevenson House Correctional Facility on $3,000 secured bond

John Gregory is charged with the following offenses:

Robbery First Degree

Failure to Stop for a Police Signal

Conspiracy Second Degree

Gregory was committed to SCI on $20,000 secured bond