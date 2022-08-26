Three Arrested for Shoplifting at Tanger Outlets

Three women from New York have been arrested for shoplifting in the Rehoboth Beach area. Delaware State Police troopers on patrol were told by a witness that several women had shoplifted clothing from a shop at the Bayside Outlet. Troopers tried to contact the women in the parking lot, but they continued walking away and physically resisted being detained. Police arrested three women, but a fourth ran off on foot. Investigation showed the suspects shoplifted from several outlet stores and worn various disguises. Some of the stolen items were hidden under vehicles in the Bayside Outlets parking lot.

Jennifer Ramirez-Sanchez:

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of Shoplifting Tools (Felony)

Shoplifting Under $1,500 – 2 counts

Resisting Arrest

Conspiracy Third Degree

Ramirez-Sanchez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,000 secured bond.

Sophia Gonzales:

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of Shoplifting Tools (Felony)

Shoplifting Under $1,500 – 2 counts

Resisting Arrest

Hindering Prosecution

Conspiracy Third Degree

Gonzales was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,500 secured bond.

Nubia Garcia:

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of Shoplifting Tools (Felony)

Shoplifting Under $1,500 – 2 counts

Criminal Impersonation

Resisting Arrest

Hindering Prosecution

Conspiracy Third Degree

Garcia was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,000 secured bond.

Delaware State Police Troop 7 continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Trooper First Class Z. Falk by calling 302-703-3321. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333