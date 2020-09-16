Three Arrested for Shoplifting in Rehoboth

Image courtesy DSP

Three people have been arrested by Delaware State Police for felony shoplifting and other charges. Police were called to the Bayside Outlets for a shoplifting in progress – 25 year old Lavelle Comer of Wilmington was seen hiding clothing under his clothing in the store. Comer was with two others who left the outlets in a black Ford Edge. Their vehicle was stopped by a trooper but then sped off – stopping at a dead end road. 51 year old Reginald Willingham ran off – 31 year old Latifah Willingham and Comer were arrested. Reginald was found hiding under a pine tree and arrested. Thousands of dollars of merchandise from multiple stores was found in trash bags in the vehicle. All three are charged with theft – organized retail crime over $1500 and other offenses.