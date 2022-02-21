Three Arrested for Theft of Porch Packages & Lawn Ornaments in Kent County

Image courtesy DSP

Three people Magnolia residents have been arrested for thefts of porch packages and lawn ornaments during the past several months. Delaware State Police say the thefts have occurred in the Houston, Felton, Harrington and Magnolia areas and thanks to tips from the community – police have arrested 45 year old Russell Griffin, 43 year old Lawrence Evans and 37 year old Dawn Shockley. Evans and Shockley were arrested Friday at a home on Riley Drive in Magnolia – Griffin was arrested after a brief foot chase.

All three individuals were transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:

11 counts- Criminal Trespass Third Degree

3 counts- Criminal Mischief

9 counts- Theft Under $1,500

5 counts- Conspiracy Third Degree

2 counts- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

8 counts- Theft Over $1500 or Victim is 62 years or older (Felony)

5 counts- Burglary Second Degree (Felony)

In addition, Russell Griffin was charged with one count of Resisting Arrest.

All three individuals were arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and released on their own recognizance.

Numerous suspected stolen lawn ornaments and figurines were located and seized from inside and outside of the suspects residence. Anyone who reported a theft of a lawn ornament/figurine and is interested in having it returned, is asked to contact Det. Christine Bowie with the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Property Crimes Unit by calling 302-698-8503 or emailing Christine.Bowie@delaware.gov to identify your property. If you had a lawn ornament/figurine or package stolen and did not report the theft to police, please contact Det. Bowie at 302-698-8503 or Christine.Bowie@delaware.gov.