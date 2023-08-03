Three Arrested in Connection with Liquor Store Burglary in Seaford

Seaford Police have been investigating a case involving suspicious individuals who were connected to a burglary at a local liquor store. Police initially responded to the Stoney Brooke Apartment complex early Wednesday morning, where the suspicious individuals were described as wearing all-black clothing and full-face masks. The investigation revealed that they had burglarized the Express Liquor store located in the Seaford Market Place shopping center on Sussex Highway in Seaford and had removed several bottles of liquor and money from the store. One of the ones arrested has been identified as Joshua Singh and two other juveniles were charged as well including one who faces various motor vehicle infractions from a vehicle pursuit. All three face charges that include Burglary 2nd, Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Burglary Tools, Theft Under $1500, and Criminal Mischief. Singh is at SCI on a $11,500 bond, while the two juveniles were released to their parents.



