Three arrested in Georgetown drug investigation

Three were arrested following a week long investigation that turned up large amounts of heroin and other drugs in Georgetown.

(Left to Right) 36-year-old Nathan L. Henry, of Georgetown; 23-year-old Andrew E. Foreman of Dagsboro; 33-year-old Djavon P. Holland, of Paterson, New Jersey – Delaware State Police Dept.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, a week long drug trafficking and distribution investigation into 33-year-old Djavon P. Holland, of Paterson, New Jersey, wrapped up on Sunday.

Law enforcement learned that Holland was staying at the Quality Inn on Dupont Boulevard in Georgetown.

Police witnessed two drug transactions at the motel between Holland, 36-year-old Nathan L. Henry, of Georgetown, and 23-year-old Andrew E. Foreman of Dagsboro.

Multiple law enforcement agencies in coordination with the Georgetown Police Department took all three suspects into custody.

As officers tried to take Henry into custody, he tried to run while throwing a sock that contained approximately 15.12 grams of crack cocaine and 156 bags of heroin.

Henry was taken into custody without further incident. Foreman was apprehended as he was trying to leave the parking lot in his vehicle. He was taken into custody without incident and 24.13 grams of marijuana was located in his vehicle and another 23.38 grams on him during a search.

A search warrant was obtained for Holland’s hotel room where police found 82.199 grams of raw heroin, over $1,600 in suspected drug proceeds, and drug paraphernalia.

Holland was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent To Deliver A Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity, Possession With Intent To Deliver A Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $102500.00 secured bond.

Henry was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity, Possession With Intent To Deliver A Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $31600.00 cash only bond.

Foreman was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent To Deliver A Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $10100.00 cash only bond.