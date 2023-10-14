Three Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

Image courtesy DSP

Three people have been arrested by Delaware State Police after a probation check at the Smyrna residence of 19 year old Demetric Isabell. He was arrested after one bullet and drug paraphernalia was found in the residence.

Also present during the probation check – 22 year old Lamont Isabell of Lincoln, 24 year old Tashiayanna Dillmore of Wilmington and two young children.

Police learned there was an active warrant for Lamont Isabell, who was found with over 100 wax heroin bags in his pocket.

Dillmore tried to walk away with the two children and was found with a handgun in her waistband. Police learned the handgun was Demetric Isabell’s.

All three face multiple charges.

Demetric Isabell:

Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 2 counts

Demetric Isabell was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex County Correctional Institution on a $26,000 cash bond.

.

Lamont Isabell:

Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Lamont Isabell was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex County Correctional Institution on a $13,000 secured bond.

.

.

Tashiayanna Dillmore:

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 2 counts

Tashiayanna Dillmore was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $16,000 unsecured bond.

.