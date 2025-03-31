Three Arrested on Drug and Weapons Offenses Friday Near Oak Orchard

A search warrant was executed at a residence in the Oak Meadows community near Oak Orchard Friday morning after an investigation by Delaware State Police of 45 year old Jason Wilz of Millsboro for drugs and theft. On Friday, members of the Sussex County Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, and Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Clover Lane in Millsboro. Six people were detained during the search – including Wilz, 23 year old Brandon Gibbs and 19 year old Xavier Gibbs who attempted to run out a back door but was arrested.

A search of the home led to the discovery of the following items:

A loaded .22 caliber handgun

Approximately 2.31 grams heroin

Approximately 2.69 grams cocaine

Approximately 1.40 grams crack cocaine

Digital scale

Drug paraphernalia

.

Jason Wilz was charged with the crimes listed below:

Operating a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts

Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts

Wilz was also charged with the following crimes for theft from construction sites in the Millsboro area that occurred throughout March 2025.

Theft Greater than $1500 (Felony)

Theft Under $1500

Attempt to Commit Theft Under $1500

Criminal Trespass – 2 counts

Wilz was taken Troop 4 where he was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $35,000 secured bond.

Xavier Gibbs was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Xavier Gibbs was taken to Troop 4 where he was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $33,000 cash bond.

Brandon Gibbs was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts

Brandon Gibbs was taken to Troop 4 where he was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $30,500 cash bond.

.

Three others were charged with misdemeanor offenses.