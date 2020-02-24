Three arrested on drug, weapons charges in Rehoboth

Khail Reid; Isaiah Reid; Saa’diq Holmes (Left to Right) – Delaware State Police Dept.

Delaware State Police have arrested three suspects on drug and multiple weapon charges.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the incident occurred just before 1 a.m., Sunday as troopers were dispatched to Jake’s Seafood on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth, for reports of a disorderly person.

Troopers arrived and met with security who said a man became disorderly and was asked to leave the restaurant.

The suspect was reported to have been seen with a firearm in his hand and entered the driver’s side of a black Chevy sedan.

Troopers spotted a car matching the description leaving the restaurant’s parking lot and making a right turn onto southbound Coastal Highway.

The vehicle was seen failing to maintain its lane and a traffic stop was initiated.

Contact was made with the driver, 21-year-old Khail Reid of Delmar, and an odor of marijuana was detected.

There were also two passengers in the vehicle, 22-year-old Isaiah Reid, of Seaford, and 21-year-old Saa’diq Holmes, of Newark, New Jersey.

A search of the car turned up two loaded 9mm handguns, one with an obliterated serial number, 60 grams of marijuana, and over $600 in suspected drug proceeds.

A computer inquiry revealed that all three were prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Khail Reid was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited, Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Weapon with a Removed, Obliterated or Altered Serial Number, Possession of a Deadly Weapon A Semi Auto or Auto By Person Prohibit, Conspiracy Second Degree, Failure to Have Insurance Identification, and Drive in Proper Lane. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $15250.00 secured bond.

Isaiah Reid was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited, Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Weapon with a Removed, Obliterated or Altered Serial Number, Possession of a Deadly Weapon A Semi Auto or Auto By Person Prohibit, and Conspiracy Second Degree. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $14500.00 secured bond.

Saa’diq Holmes was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited, Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Weapon with a Removed, Obliterated or Altered Serial Number, Possession of a Deadly Weapon A Semi Auto or Auto By Person Prohibit, and Conspiracy Second Degree. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $14500.00 secured bond.