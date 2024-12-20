Three Arrested on Gun & Drug Charges Near Georgetown

Three people have been arrested by Delaware State Police after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Springfield Road near Georgetown on Thursday, December 12th. The search warrant was issued following an investigation of 43 year old Alexis Lockerman and thee distribution of illegal narcotics from the residence when children were seen present. Police arrested 39 year old Kelly Mauger of Rehoboth Beach outside the residence – she was in possession of over 14 grams of methamphetamine. Lockerman and 39 year old Hunter Thompson – both of Georgetown – were arrested inside the residence where drugs and weapons were found.

A search of the residence led to the discovery of the following items:

Approximately 91.82 grams of methamphetamines

62 alprazolam pills

8 Vyvanse pills

5 buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film strips

Digital scales

Drug paraphernalia

Sawed-off 16-gauge shotgun and ammunition

.22 caliber revolver

Lockerman, Thompson, and Mauger were all taken to Troop 4 where they were charged with multiple crimes.

Alexis Lockerman was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

Possession on a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession of a Destructive Weapon – Sawed Off Shotgun (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited who also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child while Committing a Drug Offense with a Child in the Dwelling – 2 counts

Lockerman was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $72,000 cash bond.

Hunter Thompson was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

Possession on a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession of a Destructive Weapon – Sawed Off Shotgun (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited who also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Endangering the Welfare of a Child while Committing a Drug Offense with a Child in the Dwelling – 2 counts

Thompson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $167,100 cash bond.

Kelly Mauger was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mauger was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on her own recognizance.

