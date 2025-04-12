Three Arrested on Multiple Gun Charges in Bridgeville

A Preston man and two 17 year olds from Cambridge and Delmar have been arrested by Delaware State Police on multiple felony gun offenses. The arrest comes after an investigation Wednesday night in Bridgeville after police were called to McDonald’s for a report of individuals in a white car allegedly waving firearms at patrons. Police located a white Mazda with three males in the parking lot – one walked away from the scene – and police followed his path and located a firearm with an extended magazine hidden between parked vehicles. The 17 year old from Cambridge was arrested after a foot chase. The other 17 year old, from Delmar, also tried to run off and was arrested after a struggle with police – a loaded firearm was recovered from his waistband. The rear passenger, 36 year old Dion Garner of Preston was arrested – a loaded firearm found in a bag on the floor by his feet. The firearm was found to be stolen from Pennsylvania. All three face multiple offenses.

Dion Garner was charged with the crimes listed below:

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possess a Firearm within 10 Years of a Prior Conviction of any Felony (Felony)

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Garner was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $52,500 secured bond.

The 17 year old male from Cambridge, Maryland, was charged with the crimes listed below:

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Persons Under 18 (Felony)

Possession of Large Capacity Magazine During Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest (Felony)

He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $43,000 secured bond.

The 17 year old male from Delmar, Maryland, was charged with the crimes below:

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Persons Under 18 (Felony)

Possession of Large Capacity Magazine During Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest (Felony)

Provide False Statement to Law Enforcement with Intent to Delay/Hinder Investigation of a Felony (Felony)

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000

He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $48,100 secured bond.