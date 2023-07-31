Three Car Crash Leaves 1 Dead and 3 Injured

A crash just after 6 this morning north of Delmar has left a Delmar woman dead. Delaware State Police say a Monte Carlo driven by a 19 year old Seaford man was southbound on Route 13 near West Snake Road when for unknown reasons his car began to slide to the left and through the grass median into the northbound lanes where a Camry, driven by a 51 year old Delmar woman struck the side of the Monte Carlo. Both cars rotated and the Monte Carlo collided with a northbound Impala. The driver of the Camry was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead – a 55 year old male passenger from Delmar was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Monte Carlo is in critical condition and the driver of the Impala – a 64 year old man from Salisbury was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is continuing.