Three Charged after Aggravated Menacing at Millsboro Wawa

Three people have been charged after an incident at the Millsboro Wawa early Sunday morning. Delaware State Police were called when a 20 year old returned to the Wawa with a firearm after a fight with an employee. Police spotted the suspect, identified as 20 year old John Willy of Millsboro and arrested him. They spotted minor injuries to his face and smelled alcohol on his breath.

During the investigation police learned that Willy arrived at the Wawa with 20 year old Olivia Murphy of Clayton. Willy began arguing with an employee, a 25 year old Millsboro man who punched Willy multiple times. Willy threatened the man, retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and returned to the store looking for the 25 year old man.

Willy and Murphy left the store and he put the firearm back in the vehicle and Murphy drove off without Willy.

Police arrested the 25 year old man who is charged with 3rd degree assault and released on his own recognizance.

Police found a live 9mm round in the store that was ejected from Willy’s firearm. His vehicle was found unoccupied nearby, but the handgun was not found. Murphy was contacted and eventually arrested.

Willy was charged with the crimes listed below:

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Terroristic Threatening

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

Disorderly Conduct

Willy was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $45,100 cash bond.

Murphy was charged with the crimes listed below:

Hindering Prosecution the Acts Delayed Prevented or Hindered Discovery (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Murphy was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on her own recognizance.

