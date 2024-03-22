Three Charged after Traffic Stop in Dover

Image courtesy Dover Police

Dover Police arrested three on drug charges after a traffic stop Thursday morning. The Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit was conducting a drug investigation on South New Street. Police stopped a vehicle and contacted the occupants who were identified as 34 year old Allison Morris and 46 year old John Smith, Jr. – both of Dover and 48 year old George Jones of Laurel. They were arrested and police located over 28 grams of crack cocaine, 100 bags of heroin and suspected drug proceeds.

The defendants were transported to Dover Police Department where they were processed and arraigned.

Morris was committed to BWCI on $18,000 secured bail on the following charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Not Marijuana Related

Smith, Jr was committed to SCI on $8,000 cash bail on the following charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Several Capias’

Jones was released on a criminal summons on the following charges: