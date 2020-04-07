Three charged for falsely reporting shooting in Millsboro

Delaware State Police have charged three suspects after they falsely reported a shooting.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 p.m., Monday as troopers were dispatched to the area of Lynch Road and Daisey Road in Millsboro, for reports of shots being fired.

Police arrived and located three people inside a vehicle, including a 22-year-old Laurel woman, 18-year-old Brandon Jones of Selbyville, and 20-year-old Tycere S. Bryant of Laurel.

18-year-old Brandon Jones of Selbyville, and 20-year-old Tycere S. Bryant of Laurel. (Left to Right) – Delaware State Police

Bryant was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

The initial statements provided to police by all three individuals indicated that a vehicle had driven by them and fired a shot as Bryant was standing outside the car where he was subsequently struck.

Bryant was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland with non-life threatening injuries.

Also present in the vehicle at the time of the incident was the woman’s one year old child who was not injured.

Further investigation revealed that the shooting had occurred inside the vehicle. All three individuals later changed their statements indicating that there was handgun inside the car when it was accidentally discharged by Jones and struck Bryant.

A .45 caliber handgun was later located behind Bayshore Church near a ditch off of Lynch’s Road.

Jones was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited Causes Injury or Death of Another Person, Assault Second Degree, Reckless Endanger First Degree (3 counts), and Making False Statement/Filing False Report. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $120000.00 cash only bond.

The 22-year-old woman, who police did not identify, was charged with Making False Statement/Filing False Report (misdemeanor). She was arraigned and released on $1000.00 unsecured bond.

Upon Bryant’s release from the hospital, he will be charged with Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) and Making False Statement/Filing False Report.