Three Charged with Burglary at Millsboro House Under Construction

Three people have been arrested after a burglary on Paul Drive in Millsboro Thursday evening. Delaware State Police learned that items were stolen from a house under construction. The victims found their stolen property at another nearby house and confronted a possible suspect who then threatened the victim. The police investigation led troopers to 61 year old William Nickerson, 45 year old Bonnie Osborne and 21 year old Alan Dardon-Perez – all from Millsboro – as the suspects.

Nickerson was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Burglary 3 rd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Theft under $1,500

Terroristic Threatening

Nickerson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on his own recognizance.

Osborne was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where she was charged with the crimes listed below:

Burglary 3 rd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Theft under $1,500

Osborne was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on her own recognizance.

Dardon-Perez was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Burglary 3 rd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Theft under $1,500

Dardon-Perez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on his own recognizance.