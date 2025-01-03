Three Delawareans Honored with Presidential Citizens Medal
On Thursday, President Joe Biden awarded 20 people with the Presidential Citizen’s Medal. This is the second highest civilian award in the United States – and is second only to the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Three of the awardees are from Delaware – former US Senator Ted Kaufman, Civil Rights Advocate and the first Black attorney admitted to the Delaware Bar – Louis Redding and former Chancellor Justice Collins J. Seitz, Sr. Both Redding and Chancellor Seitz passed away in 1998.
Here’s the full list of Medal Recipients
Mary Bonauto
Bill Bradley
Frank Butler
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (WY)
Former Senator Chris Dodd (CT)
Diane Carlson Evans – received by Denise Rohan
Joseph Galloway – posthumous – Received by Dr. Gracie Galloway
Nancy Landon Kassebaum
* Former US Senator Ted Kaufman
Carolyn McCarthy – received by Grace McCarthy
* Louis Lorenzo Redding – posthumous – receive by Rupa Redding-Lallinger
Bobby Sager
* Chancellor Collins J. Seitz, Sr. – posthumous – received by Chief Judge Collins J, Seitz, Jr.
Eleanor Smeal
Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (MS-02)
Mitsuye Endo Tsutsumi – posthumous – received by Wayne Tsutsumi
Thomas J. Vallely
Frances M. Visco
Paula S. Wallace
Evan Wolfson
* Delawareans
Governor John Carney on Thursday issued the following statement on President Biden awarding Louis L. Redding and Chief Judge Collins Seitz, Sr. with the Presidential Citizens Medal:
“I want to thank President Biden for recognizing the impact of the work of attorney Louis L. Redding and Chief Judge Collins Seitz, Sr. on our country,” said Governor Carney. “Delawareans are proud to have these two legal giants as part of our story. Redding served as Delaware’s first and most distinguished African American attorney. Seitz desegregated the University of Delaware, and a public high school and elementary school years before the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education case, ultimately ruling segregation unconstitutional. As we honor Chief Judge Seitz and Louis Redding, it inspires us to renew our commitment to tackle really hard problems and follow the courage of our convictions to make our state and nation a better place for all our neighbors. Congratulations to both families on this well-deserved honor and the work you do to continue to share their legacy and inspire generations. Our communities are stronger because of their actions.”