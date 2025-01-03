Three Delawareans Honored with Presidential Citizens Medal

On Thursday, President Joe Biden awarded 20 people with the Presidential Citizen’s Medal. This is the second highest civilian award in the United States – and is second only to the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Three of the awardees are from Delaware – former US Senator Ted Kaufman, Civil Rights Advocate and the first Black attorney admitted to the Delaware Bar – Louis Redding and former Chancellor Justice Collins J. Seitz, Sr. Both Redding and Chancellor Seitz passed away in 1998.

Here’s the full list of Medal Recipients

Mary Bonauto

Bill Bradley

Frank Butler

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (WY)

Former Senator Chris Dodd (CT)

Diane Carlson Evans – received by Denise Rohan

Joseph Galloway – posthumous – Received by Dr. Gracie Galloway

Nancy Landon Kassebaum

* Former US Senator Ted Kaufman

Carolyn McCarthy – received by Grace McCarthy

* Louis Lorenzo Redding – posthumous – receive by Rupa Redding-Lallinger

Bobby Sager

* Chancellor Collins J. Seitz, Sr. – posthumous – received by Chief Judge Collins J, Seitz, Jr.

Eleanor Smeal

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (MS-02)

Mitsuye Endo Tsutsumi – posthumous – received by Wayne Tsutsumi

Thomas J. Vallely

Frances M. Visco

Paula S. Wallace

Evan Wolfson

* Delawareans

Governor John Carney on Thursday issued the following statement on President Biden awarding Louis L. Redding and Chief Judge Collins Seitz, Sr. with the Presidential Citizens Medal: