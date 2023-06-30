Three Dover Teens Charged by Dover Police after Weapons Investigation

Dover Police have arrested 3 teens on weapons offenses after an investigation into firearms Wednesday evening. Police were on Willis Road and contacted 19 year old Lavar Dickson-Lewis and a group of juveniles. Dickson-Lewis and a 17 year old boy ran from police, but the 17 year old fell and a handgun fell out of his clothing. Both were arrested and officers located a second handgun that was reported stolen following a search of the area that Dickson-Lewes ran. While police arrested the suspects, a 15 year old tried to remove items from the 17-year old’s pocket and became disorderly and aggressive towards police and the 15 year old boy was arrested.

All three suspects were transported to Dover Police where they were processed and arraigned.

Dickson-Lewis was committed to SCI on $8,000 secured bond on the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm By a Person Prohibited

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Receiving a Stolen Firearm

Resisting Arrest

The 17-year-old was released on a $6,500 unsecured bond on the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm By a Person Prohibited

Possession of a Weapon with an Obliterated Serial Number

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Resisting Arrest

Criminal Mischief

The 15-year-old was released on his own recognizance on the following charges: