Three Elected to Milford City Council

Voters in Milford went to the polls Saturday to elect three to the city council. In the First Ward, incumbent Mike Boyle received 173 votes to 162 for Michael Spillane. In the Second Ward, Lisa Peel did not run for re-election. Andrew Fulton will take over that seat – he got 119 votes to Joseph Wiley’s 110 votes. And in the Third Ward, long-time councilman Owen Brooks will get some time off. Brian Baer grabbed 57 votes to Brooks’s 50 votes. Boyle, Fulton and Baer will be sworn in along with Mayor Arthur Campbell and 4th Ward councilwoman Katrina Wilson, who both ran unopposed, during the June 22 council meeting.