Three from Magnolia Arrested on Weapons & Drug Charges
Three people from Magnolia have been arrested after members of the Kent County Drug Unit, Kent County Governor’s Task Force and Delaware State Police SORT executed a search warrant at a house on Gray’s Lane in Magnolia. The search warrant was the result of an investigation of 58 year old Tina Burris, 22 year old Doimeire Gray and 24 year old Devon Young and the illegal distribution of drugs from the property. During the search Young discarded drugs in a toilet – all three were arrested.
A search of the property led to the discovery of the following items:
- .357 handgun and ammunition
- Stolen 9mm handgun and ammunition
- Approximately 239.72 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 29.42 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 7.02 grams of heroin
- Approximately 3.78 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms
- Digital scale
- Drug paraphernalia
- $19,199 in suspected drug proceeds
Burris, Gray, and Young were arrested and taken to Troop 3 where they were charged with multiple crimes.
Tina Burris was charged with the crimes listed below:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 4 counts
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
- Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Burris was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $147,000 cash bond.
Doimeire Gray was charged with the crimes listed below:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Gray was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $141,000 cash bond.
Devon Young was charged with the crimes listed below:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Young was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $153,000 cash bond.