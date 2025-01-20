Three from Magnolia Arrested on Weapons & Drug Charges

Three people from Magnolia have been arrested after members of the Kent County Drug Unit, Kent County Governor’s Task Force and Delaware State Police SORT executed a search warrant at a house on Gray’s Lane in Magnolia. The search warrant was the result of an investigation of 58 year old Tina Burris, 22 year old Doimeire Gray and 24 year old Devon Young and the illegal distribution of drugs from the property. During the search Young discarded drugs in a toilet – all three were arrested.

A search of the property led to the discovery of the following items:

.357 handgun and ammunition

Stolen 9mm handgun and ammunition

Approximately 239.72 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 29.42 grams of cocaine

Approximately 7.02 grams of heroin

Approximately 3.78 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms

Digital scale

Drug paraphernalia

$19,199 in suspected drug proceeds

Burris, Gray, and Young were arrested and taken to Troop 3 where they were charged with multiple crimes.

Tina Burris was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 4 counts

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Burris was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $147,000 cash bond.

Doimeire Gray was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Gray was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $141,000 cash bond.

Devon Young was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Young was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $153,000 cash bond.