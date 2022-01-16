Three Incumbents Returned to Greenwood Town Council; Town Hall Closed Temporarily

Greenwood voters have returned all three incumbents to the town council. Norman Reed and Donald Torbert each received 57 votes and Willard Russell received 56. They were the top vote-getters for the 3 seats up for election from a total of seven candidates. Lisa Workman received 21 votes, Michael Phillips got 16, Anthony Massey won 13 votes and Lavon Johnson received 1 vote.

Town officials also announced that on Monday, Town Hall will be closed to the public temporarily because of the surge of Covid-19 cases. Payments can be made online, the US mail or using the drop box on the side of town hall. Updates can be found at the town’s website and Facebook page – as well as on the sign at town hall, the post office and library.