Three Injured in Crash at Route 1 & Inlet Drive South of Dewey Beach

Trooper 2 taking patient to Christiana/Image courtesy Rehoboth Beach VFC

Crash at Route 1 & Inlet Drive / Image courtesy Rehoboth Beach VFC

Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company was called for a vehicle crash on Route 1 at Inlet Drive – just north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge. Officials say the head-on collision had subjects trapped in the vehicles. With help from Bethany Beach Fire Company, Rehoboth Beach emergency personnel extricated two subjects, who were taken to Beebe Medical Center and a third who was flown to Christiana Hospital. Southbound Route 1 was closed for about an hour and northbound traffic as merged to one lane in the area of the crash.