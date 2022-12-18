Three Injured in Crash at Routes 50 & 818 in Berlin

Three people were treated for non-life threatening injuries after a crash Friday evening at the intersection of Route 50 and North Main Street (Rt 818) in Berlin. Berlin Police say a GMC truck with a camper trailer was crossing Route 50 when it was struck by a F-150 driven by a 43 year old man from Delmar that was eastbound on Route 50. The GMC truck caught fire after the crash – the fire was extinguished by Berlin firefighters. The driver of GMC was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore and a passenger was taken by ambulance to Tidal Health in Salisbury – both are from New York State. Preliminary investigation shows the GMC truck drove into the path of the F-150 – the investigation is continuing.