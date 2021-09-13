UPDATED: Three Teens Injured in Funland on Park’s Last Night of the Season

Two girls and a boy were injured last night when what was described as an air compressor exploded at Rehoboth Beach’s Funland. The boy was flown with serious injuries to a trauma center and the girls were taken to the hospital by ambulance, treated and released.

Chris Darr, Funland’s personnel manager, issued this statement today:

Last night, on our final night of seasonal operation for 2021, Funland experienced an incident that involved medical treatment for three guests. First and foremost, our thoughts are with those guests, and their families, for a full recovery. Two guests were taken to the local hospital and later released and one was transferred to a hospital in Wilmington. The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Superflip 360 at approximately 7:45 p.m., though the injured guests were not riding the attraction. We are actively investigating this incident, and are working with local authorities and industry professionals. We cannot release any further information until we know more.

Rehoboth Beach PD issued this statement Monday afternoon:

Officers from the Rehoboth Beach Police Department were dispatched to Funland, located at 201 S. Boardwalk, Sunday evening at around 7:45 p.m. for a report of injuries resulting from an industrial accident.

Upon arrival, officers found three injured people, one of which was in serious condition. All three individuals were juveniles, two females ages fourteen and fifteen, and one male age sixteen. The females were transported by ambulance to Beebe Health Campus and later released, while the male was flown to Christiana where he remains in serious condition.

The incident remains under investigation; however, initial efforts have determined that the injuries resulted from the individuals being struck by debris caused by an air storage tank failure. The incident occurred inside Funland in the area of the Super Flip 360 ride.