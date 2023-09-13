Three Injured in Laurel House Fire

Three people have been injured after a house fire occurred in Laurel shortly before 3:30 pm yesterday on West Second Street. A 76-year-old woman was taken to Nanticoke Hospital in critical condition suffering from smoke inhalation and burns. She was later flown by helicopter to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania. A 71-year-old woman was taken to Nanticoke Hospital in serious condition due to smoke inhalation. A 68-year-old woman was also treated at Nanticoke Hospital. She suffered from smoke inhalation and burns and is listed in stable condition. The fire heavily damaged the three-story house. The blaze caused damage that is estimated at $175,000. The American Red Cross was contacted and requested to provide emergency assistance to the victims. Smoke alarms inside the house did operate, but no residential sprinklers were present. The fire remains under investigation.